When Asked If She Had Surprised A Fan On Their Wedding Day, Dakota Johnson Replied, “It’s One Of My Number One Hobbies.”

Celebrities are known for doing the most bizarre things. They just can’t seem to stop causing squabbles. Furthermore, it is for this reason that they are well-known.

When Asked If She Had Surprised A Fan On Their Wedding Day

Cameron Diaz recently stated that she never washes her face. Dakota Johnson is currently trending after stating that she has been crashing weddings and getting caught up. She stated that it is one of her favourite pastimes.

During a game in W Magazine’s Never Have I Ever franchise, the Fifty Shades Of Grey actress was joined by Andrew Garfield, Jodie Comer, and Jennifer Hudson. When asked if she has ever surprised a fan at their wedding, the actress said no.

“I feel like I’ve done that a lot, it’s one of my top hobbies,” she promptly said. She also revealed one of her most embarrassing experiences, when she went up on a fan’s wedding day to surprise them and things didn’t go as planned. “There I was, in a chair, supporting the bride and groom. ‘Who – What are you doing?’ they asked, she continued.

Since their romance allegations surfaced in 2017, the Lost Daughter actress has been repeatedly linked to singer Chris Martin. Since then, the couple has been seen together on several occasions.

The actress was frequently seen at Coldplay concerts, which sparked the allegations. In 2018, the couple was spotted holding hands at SIR Studios’ Autumn/Winter collections. They have similar infinity tattoos as well.

The pair moved to a $12.5 million estate in Malibu, California, in March 2022. “We’ve been together for a long time and occasionally go out, but we both work so hard that it’s good to remain at home and be snug and private.” In her relationship with Chris Martin, the Fifty Shades Of Grey actress claimed, “The majority of the partying takes place inside my house.”

Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless recently finalised the script for Madame Web in the Spiderman universe. The film will be directed by S.J. Clarkson. Dakota Johnson is said to be the leading lady in the film.

The actress is in the prime of her acting career, dating Chris Martin and having the time of her life. Her role in Fifty Shades Of Grey won her a number of projects, the most recent of which being The Lost Daughter and Am I Ok? As the rumours spread, a Spider-Man spin-off may be added to her portfolio.