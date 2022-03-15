When Anne Hathaway Met Jared Leto, She Totally Mistook Him For Jared Leto: Surprised By The Actor’s Gentleness

Anne Hathaway reveals that Jared Leto can be a sweetheart on the WeCrashed set, where she worked. Even while you can get an impression of a person’s intensity by looking at their work, she noted at the AppleTV+ premiere red carpet that he was “kind, peaceful, and encouraging” of her during their collaboration.

Anne Hathaway Met Jared Leto, She Totally Mistook Him For Jared Leto

It was a complete mistake by the Academy Award-winning actress. When she learned of his tenderness, she was taken aback. I’m not sure why I was unprepared for that, but it was a pleasant surprise,” she said.

WeWork, a shared workspace startup created in 2010 by Israeli entrepreneur Adam Neumann and American entrepreneur Miguel McKelvey, is the subject of the series. According to the February trailer of the series, a star-studded cast explores the true circumstances behind WeWork in an eight-part drama.

The co-founder of the workspace, Adam, is played by Jared and his wife, Rebekah Neumann, the chief brand officer of WeWork, is played by Anne. Kyle Marvin portrays co-founder Miguel McKelvey, while O-T Fagbenle portrays investment partner Cameron Lautner.

In the United States, a commercial real estate business called WeWork aims to provide flexible shared offices for a wide range of technology startups. The company’s primary goal is to create collaborative workspaces for small businesses and entrepreneurs, both in the real world and online. From a modest coworking space in New York City, the company’s headquarters, to a $47 billion brand today.

Wondery’s podcast, WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork, served as a source of inspiration for the next eight-part drama series.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s real-life cousin, Anne Hathaway, is the chief branding officer for the company. When it comes to Leto’s dedication and research as a method actor, he plays the character to the hilt. How long they had to work on this series was explained by an actor who appeared on the show.

The method actor also gave his thoughts on how filmmaking has evolved over the years. The difference between a movie and a television show is so blurred that he doesn’t notice it. “I didn’t see a single difference between this and the film, House Of Gucci,” the actor stated of his most recent picture.

Over time, the disparities between television and movies have decreased, according to the actor.