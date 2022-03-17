What’s Wrong With El Moussa’s Wife? Learn About Heather Rae Young’s Vocal Cord Surgery From ‘Selling Sunset’

El Moussa’s wife Heather Rae Young underwent voice surgery after returning from Mexico. Due to a severe vocal cord damage, she has been receiving a variety of treatments in an effort to alleviate her symptoms.

About Heather Rae Young’s Vocal Cord Surgery From ‘Selling Sunset

It’s now or never for the procedure. Her husband, El Moussa, and other family members have been by her side as she has faced the surgery with confidence and courage. She shared a video of her walk to the hospital on Instagram Story to announce her operation.

“Vocal cord surgery this morning to remove my calluses on my chords. There is no doubt that the nerves are jangling. For a week, I’m not allowed to speak to anyone. For four to eight weeks, people will say very little to each other.

However, I have the support of my wonderful husband. In addition to her husband, Tarek El Moussa, Young has the complete support of her family. Before the procedure, El Moussa and Young had taken a vacation to Mexico.

After returning from their vacation in Mexico, the couple underwent the procedure. After announcing the end of El Moussa’s TV show “Flip or Flop” with his ex-wife Christiana Haack, they went on a great vacation in Mexico.

“We know this rehabilitation is going to be difficult to not talk for a week,” she continued on Instagram. However, we are aware of the necessity of this and are making an effort to remain upbeat in the face of the crisis.

She also posted a picture from the operating room with the caption “Here we go” and complimented her “wonderful surgeon,” otolaryngologist Sunil Verma. She shared a picture of herself in the back of a car while returning from the hospital after her family, friends, and husband prayed for her.

“Awake and healing,” she wrote on Facebook. A good time was had by everybody. I’m just tired and have a lump in my throat.

Tarek also posted a photo of her post-surgery smoothie on Instagram, along with a video of the hospital’s official ceremony welcoming her home. She was surrounded by the love and support of her family and friends, including her husband El Moussa.

Thank you so much, everyone!” She said as she thanked her loved ones. Wow. “I’m taking a break to rest and recuperate, and I’m snuggling up with my partner.” For breakfast, lunch and dinner, she favours smoothies because she can’t eat everything else.

Her Instagram storey backs up this claim, as she has posted multiple smoothies on her account. Since the time of Selling Sunset, many people have noticed Young’s voice problems. She recently confessed that she suffers from voice cord irritation and calluses. Let’s all send our best wishes to Young for a speedy recovery!