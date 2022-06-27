What’s The Song At The End Of Westworld Season 4 Episode 1?

“Westworld” has consistently adapted modern songs into his score, instrumentalizing them to fit the aesthetic of the park itself. Composer Ramin Djawadi does so with a unique flair that somehow helps elevate the original track with greatness, and the season four premiere is no different. As Christina tries to write a new story about a girl who wants more out of life while Teddy emerges from the shadows, an instrumental version of Lana Del Rey’s 2012 hit “Video Games” swells across the scene.

Considering Teddy died in Season 2, it’s a huge revelation that he’s still alive (sort of), but the emotional weight is there because he’s still on the lookout for that new version of Dolores — and who The instrumental version of “Video Games” is an appropriate choice for the scene. One of the lyrics from Del Rey’s original song is “It’s you, it’s you, it’s all for you, everything I do,” which is a light reference to Teddy’s devotion to Dolores over the years. While another key line reads, “I heard you like the bad girls, honey, is that true?” Yes, Teddy definitely likes the bad girls, honey. After all, Dolores started a robot revolution.