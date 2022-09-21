What’s The Lord’s Plan? Release Date & More!

Nano Machine Chapter 123 will not be easy for Cheon Yeo Woon. The previous chapters favored the crown prince from the start. However, the situation is out of control. The Lord already knows about the death of the second elder, Kyung Bon-Gi. He is aware of the fact that the Great Warden, the Crown Prince, and Yin Moha together killed the second elder.

The next chapter could wage war against the Heavenly Demon clan. At the end of the previous chapter, a group of soldiers were standing in front of the clan’s main gate. It seems that the gentleman plans to take over the crown prince as soon as possible. He didn’t get a chance as he had no evidence against him. But the likelihood of a conviction seems quite high in the upcoming chapter. Read the article below for more information on the next chapter!

Nano Machine Chapter 123: What will happen next?

The next chapter will reveal the secret strategy of the Heavenly Demon Lord’s plan. He ordered his commander Paheon in the previous chapter. He also kept an eye on the crown prince from the start. Maybe he caught something. That’s why he gathers such a large army at the entrance to the clan. But it’s not yet clear why he’s doing this.

The second plot point for the next chapter is Cheon Yeo-Woon’s transfer to other parts of the Empire. The Lord separated from him all of Cheon’s followers and commanders. This will be the best plan against a team player like Crown Prince. He must throw everything at the crown prince to eliminate the threat. But the Great Warden is still there, and hopes are not yet shattered.

Brief summary of the previous chapter!

The 122nd chapter of Nano Machine started with the conversation between Elder Guardian Markyum and Crown Prince. The Crown Prince learned that the Great Lord must have known about the Clan of the Six Blade Gods. That’s why he warned about something bad ten years ago. The crown prince and the senior guard then buried the second elder’s body near the peak where the battle took place.

However, at the demonic clan’s headquarters, Lord had suspected Cheon, Yin, and the Elder Guardian from the start. Also, something seemed unusual as soon as Crown Prince entered the place. Elder Guadian made such an explanation for the Kyung’s death that Cheon was not present at any part of it. But the Lord has other plans and he ate the parasite that the Elder Guardian gave him. Cheon discussed the removal of his followers in his stead, but then he heard the sound of power gathering.

Nano Machine Chapter 123 will be released on September 23, 2022. The Manhwa is going through a critical period as the Lord plans to finish off the Crown Prince as soon as possible. In addition, his subordinate seems to be the smartest in this regard. They will be available for reading in the upcoming chapters of the Manhwa on Naver, Webtoon and Kakaopage.