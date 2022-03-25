What’s That Heard? Hey! Say! A Performance Of Love All Played Out By JUMP Is Taking Place

Love All Play, a new badminton series that will premiere in April, has just added another exciting bombshell to the oohs and aahs of anime fans everywhere. That exploding bomb is sure to excite you.

What’s That Heard? Hey! Say!

The band you adore the most The highly anticipated series premiere song, “Hey! Say! JUMP,” will be performed by Hey! Say! JUMP.

“Haru Tsubame” is the name of the series’ opening song (Spring Swallow). In Japan, JUMP has sold over 10 million copies of their album, making them one of the most popular boy bands in the country, and fans are ecstatic that they will play the opening song.

The members of Sumika composed the song “Haru Tsubame,” which plays at the beginning of the film. To write the lyrics, Kenta Kataoka is the band’s lead vocalist and guitarist, while Takayuki Ogawa is the band’s pianist and chorus vocalist.

Sumika is a well-known Japanese indie rock band from Kawasaki who has previously collaborated on numerous animation and film projects.

For example, Sumika has worked on Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku as well as Pretty Boy Detective Club.

Badminton play and competitions are the subject of the Love All Play television series. Asami Koseki wrote the Japanese novel that inspired the anime series.

A badminton player named Ryo Mizushima is the focus of Love All Play’s narrative. When Ryo Mizushima was in middle school, he joined a badminton team, but he didn’t have a mentor to help him progress in the sport.

However, Mizushima, a skilled badminton player, emerges victorious. Ebihara, the coach of the school’s badminton team, is shown training Mizushima when he joins the team.

The storey revolves around Mizushima’s ascent to the top of the badminton world rankings when he joins Ebihara’s squad.

Love All Play will be adapted into a television series, it was revealed on August 7, 2021. On April 2, 2022, YTV and NTV will air the debut episode of the show. Hiroshi Takeuchi directs Love All Play, which is produced by Nippon Animation and OLM. In April, the manga version of the series will begin production.

