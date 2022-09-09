What’s Really The Hold Up On Jumanji 4?

In December 2021, Hiram Garcia, executive producer at Dwayne Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions, shared a long-awaited update on the fate of the next “Jumanji” movie. “It’s going to happen,” he told Collider. “It will happen for sure.”

The biggest hurdle, however, was planning. At the moment, several key figures in the “Jumanji” franchise, including Johnson, director Jake Kasdan and Seven Bucks Productions, are gearing up for another project. Red One, which also stars Chris Evans and Kiernan Shipka, is slated for release on Prime Video in late 2023. In the Collider interview, Garcia hinted that “Red One” was a Hobbs & Shaw-influenced Christmas film “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

Johnson also has other projects on his plate (via IMDB), including The King, San Andreas 2, Doc Savage, and a remake of Big Trouble in Little China. In an interview with CNN, Johnson revealed the newfound importance of only engaging in what he’s passionate about. “Time is our greatest and most valuable currency,” he said.

Based on Garcia’s comments, it appears that an upcoming Jumanji movie may indeed be worth Johnson’s time. The producer told Collider that the team has a promising pitch and at the time of his interview they were planning to start writing the script in the near future. “Sometime after ‘Red One,'” Garcia said, “‘Jumanji’ will be on deck once it’s done, and we have a really big vision for that movie.”