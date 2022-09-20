Whatever Happened To The Longhairs After Shark Tank?

Some of the companies featured in Shark Tank, such as Tara and Jason O’Mara’s PDX Pet Design or Brendan Alper’s hater app, fail shortly thereafter. But The Longhairs is not one of those unfortunate examples. Just one look at the official website reveals an overwhelming expansion. Besides the original hair tie product, long curly men can also get their hands on shampoo, conditioner, serum, brushes, hats, clothes and more. Chris Healy and Lindsay Barto continue to maintain their blog, which has posts every few days. Topics range from styling tips to stories about professional athletes growing their hair out.

It seems that the products are resonating with consumers. On Reddit, u/Card_God said, “I have a few of her scrunchies and they hold up great!” U/sinlightened added, “I have her shampoo and conditioner and about five packs of scrunchies that I’ve been using for a few years now. You have great stuff. Definitely the only hair ties I use now.” Meanwhile, El Rubio and El Moreno are using their platform forever. According to her blog, 1% of the proceeds are donated to the non-profit organization Children With Hair Loss, which provides free human hair replacements to young patients. In 2019, they hosted The Great Cut which raised 339 pounds of hair for the organization.

The future looks bright for Healy and Barto. Still, they have one goal they have yet to achieve – getting Mark Cuban to let his hair grow. In an interview with Jeff Sarris, Healy said, “Turns out that’s a harder deal than getting $100,000.”