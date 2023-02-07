Whatever Happened To The Bouqs After Shark Tank?

“Shark Tank” himself gave an update on The Bouq’s progress during the 20th episode of Season 9, which aired in January 2018. Tabis wasn’t discouraged by the lack of a deal. After his “Shark Tank” episode aired, the Bouqs completed a round of seed funding that raised $1.7 million.

After that, the business continued to flourish. When Robert Herjavec married his Dancing with the Stars dance partner Kym Johnson in 2016, he remembered The Bouqs and approached the company to make floral arrangements for the wedding. Herjavec was so impressed with the results that he looked at the company again and decided to invest.

As Tabis explained in his pitch, the company was in business for 11 months before he introduced it to the sharks and operated entirely online. During that time, they made $700,000 in sales. Three and a half years later they had made $88 million in sales. The company had grown from five to 60 employees and was in the process of moving to a larger office. All in all, one of the greatest “Shark Tank” success stories, even if the sharks (at first) don’t bite.