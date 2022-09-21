Whatever Happened To Grypmat After Shark Tank?

As you can imagine, Tom Burden’s business ventures skyrocketed after he linked up with a trio of successful Sharks from the show. In an interview with Business 2 Community, Burden says the Grypmat sold out quickly after her episode aired, so ramping up production was a priority. Thanks to Burden’s collaboration with the Sharks, the company also began working on getting distribution from more countries around the world. The product itself can be found on their website and on Amazon. A variety of sizes are available, from a small size that costs nearly $45 to a three-size pack for $100 on Amazon. In 2019, Tom Burden would appear on Forbes prestigious 30 under 30 list in the Manufacturing & Industrial category.

In Season 10 of Shark Tank, there was an update segment dedicated to Grypmat. Burden’s business continues to thrive, grossing nearly $5 million just a year after appearing on the show. In the segment, Cuban and Burden visit an airbase and we learn that they managed to strike a deal with the USAF. It seems Burden’s dreams have been achieved, and then some, thanks to his time on Shark Tank. When asked about his time on the show in his Business 2 Community interview, he said, “There is no question that ‘Shark Tank’ was the right move for Grypmat… Everything was accelerated and so many opportunities were presented, that it was life changing.”