Whatever Happened To Emily Swallow After Supernatural?

Emily Swallow wasted no time looking for her next gig. Before her triumphant return in the final season of Supernatural, she joined another show with a lead role familiar with the forces of darkness. David Boreanaz rose to popularity as Buffy Summer’s former love angel before joining SEAL Team. Swallow first appears in Season 3 as Dr. Natalie Pierce, a physiologist who acts as Jason’s (Boreanaz) counterpoint.

“I’ve been told from the start that she’s a total alpha female and used to alpha males, and it doesn’t upset her at all,” Swallow said in an exclusive interview with Distractify. This was certainly the case with Natalie’s dynamic with Jason. The two find a relationship, but things don’t go well. Jason cannot sustain a romance and the two break up. Aside from relationships, however, Swallow has also found fulfillment in her character’s career.

“I love it when I can learn a new skill as an actor. It’s one of my favorite things about acting,” Swallow said on the Navigating Hollywood podcast. She went on to explain: “They gave me some people to talk to who are physiologists for the Navy. And I had to find out a little bit about what it would actually be like to work with them [SEALs].”