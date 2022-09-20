Whatever Happened To Christine Baranski After The Big Bang Theory Ended?

For all her illustrious film credits, one of Christine Baranski’s most famous roles was as Diane Lockhart on the CBS legal and political drama The Good Wife, which began in 2009. Lockhart was a partner in the law firm of Stern, Lockhart and Gardner. She became such a popular character with fans that she got her own spin-off, The Good Fight, in 2017, shortly after the finale of The Good Wife. The Good Fight has had five seasons to date, and although it has been renewed for its sixth, it has been revealed that the sixth season will be its last.

While The Good Fight may be Baranski’s most notable role since The Big Bang Theory ended, it’s not the only role she’s had since. She also plays the role of Agnes Van Rhijn in the HBO historical drama The Gilded Age. In addition, she played the role of Mrs. Dolores Devine on the Disney animated series Fancy Nancy until her graduation in February 2022. In terms of future projects, she will reprise her role as Ruth, mother of Mila Kunis’ Amy, in the third installment in the Bad Moms franchise, titled Bad Moms’ Moms. All in all, Baranski still seems to have had a booming career.