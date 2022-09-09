Whatever Happened To BZBox After Shark Tank?

When Majmundar presented the biz box to the sharks, she showed them a collapsible cardboard box with Velcro fasteners. O’Leary and Greiner both agreed that the box was too expensive to manufacture, particularly because of the expensive Velcro closure.

However, Greiner saw that Biz Box had potential. She invested in the company with the aim of optimizing the design. Since Shark Tank, Biz Box has done just that. It ditched the Velcro and morphed into a streamlined, brandable cardboard box marketed to real estate agents. Today, Biz Box offers a variety of foldable boxes that can be customized to promote a business. Biz Box also offers durable plastic storage containers direct to the consumer, available on Amazon.

At the time of Majmundar’s Shark Tank performance, she was a sophomore in college and wanted to work with a more experienced shark to turn her innovation into a business. In her pitch, she repeatedly emphasized that she was open to suggestions and improvements. It looks like she followed Greiner’s advice and turned her idea into a successful company.