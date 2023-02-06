Whatever Happened To 60 Minutes Correspondent Lara Logan?

Lara Logan’s CBS career was hanging by a thread after she provided a controversial, inaccurate account of the 2012 Benghazi attack (via CNN). As a result of that coverage, she had to take an extended leave of absence from work at the station (via The Washington Post). She remained an employee of the station for the next few years, but her role was radically limited. Logan split from CBS in 2018, but news of her departure didn’t come until early 2019 (via Variety).

After her split from CBS, the journalist was quickly signed to Fox News. In addition to guest appearances on various primetime talk shows, she has been credited with writing her own docu-series, Lara Logan Has No Agenda, which aired on Fox Nation (via Fox News). Despite the rather explicit message conveyed by the show’s title, Logan’s documentaries resembled typical Fox reporting, centering primarily on the issues of immigration, veterans, and criticism from other media outlets.

Throughout her time at Fox Nation, viewers have watched the acclaimed journalist’s descent into conspiracy theory territory, and ultimately her controversial remarks proved too much for Fox, which quietly shut down her show in late 2021. The turning point came in November of this year when Dr. Anthony Fauci compared to Joseph Mengele, the doctor responsible for horrifying human experiments during World War II (via The Guardian).