What You Really Have To Go Through In Order To Be A Contestant On The Price Is Right

Until recently, potential candidates for “The Price is Right” had to fill out a much more interesting application than the average form you’d fill out for a mall food court job. It asked people to describe their personalities, reveal a secret no one else knows and confess the craziest thing they’ve ever done for money. Blits probably won’t come up with such detailed and intimate questions during your 60 seconds of facetime. He’ll likely ask more typical questions about where you’re from and what game you like best in the series. Still, there’s no harm in approaching it with a strong sense of self-you know, those special features that will make you shine and help you stand out from the crowd.

When your interview time is up, Blits will move on, and you may think you’ve done everything you can to secure your spot as a candidate. You are wrong. According to The Washington Post, he’ll secretly look down to check if you’re still full of energy – so make sure to keep your enthusiasm up!

If you manage to convey your excitement silently (like Superstar contestant Amie Yaniak, who caught Blit’s attention by mimicking mashed avocado), you could be given the opportunity to spin the Ferris wheel or play Plinko or at the Showcase Showdown to participate. Any number of wonderful outcomes could be yours, including not just playing, but winning cash and amazing prizes. Keep these goals in mind and you might pass the test to become the next contestant on The Price is Right!