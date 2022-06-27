What You Probably Never Knew About Timothée Chalamet

Chalamet is fluent in English and French as his father is French and he spent summers in France. He also speaks some Italian, as seen in “Call Me By Your Name”. After explaining that he spent an extra six weeks in Italy to learn the language before filming began, Chalamet told Newsweek, “Learning Italian was tough… I’m proud of the work I’ve done with the Italian on film do, but I might just do it phonetically if I had to go back and do it again.”

As a result, Chalamet now has the privilege of being able to operate in three different languages ​​- something he says feels different depending on which language he speaks. Talking to musician Frank Ocean for VMan, the topic of languages ​​came up. Ocean asked Chalamet if “Things [can] be expressed differently or even felt differently because of the language.”

Chalamet replied: “When I play in French, it really shocks me how it feels more earthy than in English. I grew up speaking French with my father, but it’s not a language I’m very good at, so when I speak or act in French, the words mean so much to me; I’m so focused.” He then noted that many of his character’s feelings in Call Me By Your Name are conveyed through movement rather than language, but that speaking in Italian still had its own uniqueness. He added: “Playing in Italian, I really inspire it: memorizing how lines sound phonetically, just trying to get the intonations and mannerisms right so the lines sound true to Italian audiences.”