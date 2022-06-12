What We Know So Far

There is currently no release date for Outpost. However, gamers can still experience some of what Outpost has to offer today. Interested people should head to the Outpost Discord, where the developers are accepting applications from anyone interested in participating in the Early Access Playtest campaign. Playtesting began on June 10th with an estimated end date of July 1st. The current version [of ‘Outpost’] DOES NOT HAVE main story and related content with incomplete beginner’s guide,” warned the developers on Discord. The team also explained that they can only provide a limited number of trial keys, so not everyone will receive an invite.

At the moment Outpost is exclusive to Steam. Team Ranger stated they will bring the game to other platforms in the future. For now, potential buyers can wishlist the title on Steam to stay in the loop.