What We Know About Hocus Pocus 2’s Adorable New Cat Cobweb

During an exclusive look at Entertainment Weekly about the adorable cat named Cobweb, who will appear in the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2, director Anne Fletcher confirmed some interesting details about the canine companion. For one thing, Cobweb won’t be a cursed talking cat like Thackery Binx was in the first film. In fact, the director swears there will be no speaking roles for cats in the film at all. Fletcher teased that Binx might appear differently than expected, which makes sense since voice actor Jason Marsden won’t be returning for the film.

As for the connection between Cobweb and Hocus Pocus 2, the cat will belong to new character Gilbert (Sam Richardson), who owns the Olde Salem Magic Shoppe that was once home to the evil Sanderson sisters. It’s not really clear how much this cat character will be in the film, or if it’s just a quick way for Fletcher to pay homage to the original film, but it’s definitely intriguing. For a straight answer, fans need to light the Black Flame Candle and summon Hocus Pocus 2 when the long-awaited sequel arrives on Disney+.