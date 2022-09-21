What Was That Lightning? Release Date

Many shows say goodbye to fans one by one. One show that fans will miss greatly is the second season of Hataraku Maou-Sama. This week The Devil Is A Part-Timer Season 2 Episode 11 will be released non-stop. And the fans are waiting to see how this season will end. The last episode showed that Maou wanted to get a TV. But the reason for this sudden urge was not clear. Here’s everything you need to know about the episode.

The upcoming storyline will take a look at what the meaning of the flash at the end of the last episode was. But the team’s first priority is to take care of Chiho, who passed out after being struck by lightning.

The Devil Is A Part-Timer Season 2 Episode 11: What Will Happen Next?

The title and preview of the next episode have yet to be released online. But as things come to an end with every episode, there’s a good chance this season will wrap up a lot of arcs as well. The Devil Is A Part-Timer Season 2 Episode 11 might not be such a big event. The episode begins with a distraught Rika who has a scheduled date with Ashiya the same day. And Emi would relax her.

From preparing to preparing for any conversations she might have with him, Emi gave her tips on everything. In the final scene of the previous episode, it was seen that there was a spark of energy that caused Chiho to pass out. Thus, the mystery behind this event would also play out in the next episode of Season 2.

Summary of the previous episode!

The Devil Is A Part-Timer Season 2 Episode 10 title was “The Devil Adamantly Insists on Buying a TV”. The episode started off with Maou suddenly feeling this urge to get a TV. Nobody could understand why he would want to own something like that. On the other hand, Gabriel was still unsatisfied with the turn of events. And so he learned that there was another angel planning to come to earth.

This was the time he was content with the fact that they could actually get revenge on Maou. Elsewhere, even Emi was distraught that her mother had been hanging around without backup. The episode ended when Emi received a call from Rika. She asked her about the date she had with Ashiya that same day.

This full episode was like a breath of fresh air after all the violent outings fans have worked their way through. As of this writing, no break has been announced in the release of the latest episode. So, The Devil Is A Part-Timer Season 2 Episode 11 final release date is September 22, 2022. Fans can watch all episodes of the anime