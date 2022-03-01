What To Know About Jenicka Lopez How Did Jenni Rivera’s Daughter Become An Entrepreneur? Everything About Jenni Rivera’s Daughter Jenicka Lopez! Jenicka Lopez Net Worth,Age

Jenicka Lopez isn’t an “chubby famous daughter” any more! Jenicka is currently trending because of her label “Over comfort”.

Everything About Jenni Rivera’s Daughter Jenicka Lopez! Jenicka Lopez Net Worth,Age

In the beginning, she was known as the child with the most chubby figure of famous artist Jenni Rivera. She later proudly declared her weight and is with confidence in her physique.

The media are now discussing the entrepreneurial capabilities that are the hallmarks of Jenni Rivera’s daughter, and TV celebrity Jenicka Lopez! The next sections will discuss more details about Jenicka Lopez! !

Jenicka Lopez Bio

The American TV personality and YouTuber Jenicka Lopez is a household name as the daughter of late American actress and singer Jenni Rivera.

Jenicka is born the 3rd of October 1997. She will turn 25 in the month of October and in America. United States of America, as the youngest child of Jenni Rivera and Juan Lopez.

Her childhood was spent with her elder siblings, named, Chiquis, Johnny, Jacquie as well as Michael Lopez.

Her younger brother was and a younger brother, Juan Angel. She is of Mexican in addition to American ethnicity, and has her American citizenship until now. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

Jenicka Lopez Career

Jenicka is a well-known TV celebrity at the moment. Her career began on the show on TV when she appeared in Mum2’s I Love Jenni, in the year 2011.

Being a star child, she has appeared on other reality shows along with her father and mother.

She is also an influencer on social media and an entrepreneurial. She is the creator of the company dubbed “Over Comfort” that is an activewear brand that has just come out.

Recently, she declared she will be launching Over Comfort will be launching a shop. Over Comfort shop will open in the near future.

Jenicka Lopez, And Her Mother Jenni Rivera

Jenicka Lopez is the daughter of Jenni Rivera, a multi-talented person who is a musician actor, actress, philanthropist and businesswoman.

Jenicka Lopez primarily gained fame because she is her daughter Jenni Rivera. Jenni was referred to as the principal “female model and most-seller female performer” within Regional Mexican music.

Jenni Rivera is more attached to Jenicka Lopez, and they spent a lot of time together before Rivera’s passing. On December 9 of 2012 that Jenni Rivera passed away in a crash of a plane near Monterrey.

Her mother, Jenicka Rivera, died at 40, and 6 other people.

Jenicka Lopez Boyfriend

There are plenty of stories about Jenicka’s boyfriends she has not shared any information about her current relationship with anyone.

Therefore, it is thought that she is living her life as a single woman together with family. She is a private person and does not divulge any personal information to the media.

Jenicka Lopez Social Media

The TV star Jenicka López is extremely engaged on the social networks.

She is also active on, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter as well as TikTok. More than 1.1 million people have joined her personal Instagram account and over 150K have already signed up to the Youtube channel.

However, she still is a fan of 9.3 million subscribers in TikTok along with 38.8K people on Twitter.

Jenicka Lopez Physical Appearance

Jenicka Lopez stands at a 5’5 inches. She weighs in at 82 kilograms. She has been open about how much weight she carries on social media, in where people were more attentive towards slimmer and toned bodies.

She talked about her healthy life style along with her weight loss experience on her YouTube channel. She has dark brown eyes, too.

Jenicka Lopez Net Worth

According to the statistics the net worth of Jenicka Lopez is believed to be in the range of 1.25 million US and the major source of her earnings is from the TV show itself.

Also, she earns income through her YouTube channel that boasts more than 154K users. She also earns from her brand “Over Comfort”.