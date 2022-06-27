What The Stars Of The Nutty Professor Movies Look Like Today

In The Nutty Professor, comedian Larry Miller plays Wellman College’s boss, Sherman’s boss, and the other professors. Dean Richmond apparently doesn’t get along well with Sherman, largely because the professor’s tendency to scare off potential donors with his antics has stymied funding. Upon meeting Sherman, Dean Richmond mocks his weight and even threatens to kill him if he somehow messes up Harlan Hartley’s donation to the university.

A highly acclaimed character actor and comedian, Miller has enjoyed a successful career in film and television, according to The AV Club. He is perhaps best known for appearing on Mad About You between 1993 and 1998, although he also had significant roles on Pretty Woman and LA Story.

Following The Nutty Professor and its sequel, Miller appeared in 10 Things I Hate About You, The Princess Diaries, and The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. He also had a recurring role on “Boston Legal” as Edwin Poole, one of the three founding members of the fictional law firm Crane, Poole & Schmidt. From 2012 to 2020, Miller hosted a podcast called The Larry Miller Show.