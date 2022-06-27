What The Critics Are Saying About Outriders Worldslayer

Without question, combat was the most important gameplay element in Outriders. So it’s only natural that Worldslayer is kept at a high level in this regard compared to its base game. Fortunately, most critics seem to agree that Worldslayer offers a satisfying experience when it comes to wreaking havoc on enemies with unique special abilities and a plethora of bullets.

Lloyd Coombes, writing for Dexerto, called the fight “good, messy fun” and also noted that boss fights were particularly enjoyable, stating: “Boss fights are the best showcase of the game’s combat yet, with explosions, effects, bullets, and exploding corpses everywhere.” IGN’s Travis Northup also praised the game’s combat, declaring that it is both “undeniably awesome” and “satisfying,” especially in a multiplayer co-op environment. In his review for MMORPG.com, Aaron said Couture that the “stellar combat in ‘Worldslayer’ is cranked up a hundred notches compared to the vanilla experience ‘Outriders.’ Eurogamer Italy went even further, calling the expansion “a visceral and adrenaline-pumping shooter that might be a little… suffers from repetition in relation to the situations offered to the player, but who in any case can entertain thanks to a well -calibrated […] Combat system”, translated from Italian.