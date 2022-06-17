What The Cast Of The Mask Looks Like Today

Jim Carrey puts on a star performance in The Mask by essentially playing two characters. The first is Stanley, a hapless sad man who has absolutely no confidence, but with passion and anger just beneath the surface. The other is Stanley’s It, which comes to life as the fast-talking, green-faced man he becomes when he puts on the mask.

Jim Carrey previously appeared in the sketch show In Living Color, the feature films Peggy Sue Got Married, The Dead Pool, and Earth Girls Are Easy, and after his appearance in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective ‘, ‘The Mask’ and ‘Dumb and Dumber’, all in the same year. A sequel to Ace Ventura and a villainous portrayal as The Riddler in Batman Forever quickly followed in 1995. His career would thrive over the next two and a half decades, with hits like Liar Liar, The Truman Show, Andy Kaufman biopic Man on the Moon, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Eternal Sunshine. of the Spotless Mind” and his TV reunion with Michel Gondry, 2019’s “Kidding”.

From blockbuster comedies like Bruce Almighty to indie fare like I Love You Phillip Morris, Jim Carrey has done a little bit of everything (and successfully done almost all of it). Most recently, he played video game villain Dr. Robotnik in 2020’s Sonic the Hedgehog and its 2022 sequel, before announcing his retirement from acting.