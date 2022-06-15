What The Cast Of Sixteen Candles Is Doing Today

In the years that followed her character’s entire family forgetting her 16th birthday, Ringwald found huge success in the 1980s. After her role in Sixteen Candles, Ringwald appeared in the following John Hughes films The Breakfast Club, Pretty in Pink, and The Pickup Artist. The actress continued to have an active career over the following decade, starring in the TV miniseries The Stand, while also landing a role on her own sitcom Townies (per IMDb).

Ringwald kept her acting career flourishing in the 21st century, taking on minor roles in films before landing a starring role on the 2008 series The Secret Life of the American Teenager. She also lent her voice acting skills to the animated series Doc McStuffins and landed the lead role in another television series, Raising Expectations, in 2016. Ringwald most recently had a recurring role on Riverdale, but has several projects in post-production including the film Haunted.

Yahoo News tells us that Ringwald was also an active writer, writing her memoirs Getting the Pretty Back: Friendship, Family, and Finding the Perfect Lipstick in 2010 and When It Happens to You: A Novel in Stories in 2012 wrote. She is the mother of three children, all with her second husband Panio Gianopoulos, to whom she has been married since 2007.