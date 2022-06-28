What The Cast Of Are We There Yet Is Doing Now

Ice Cube, whose real name is O’Shea Jackson, first rose to fame as a rapper in NWA before beginning his film career as Doughboy in John Singleton’s Boyz n the Hood. Besides his music and acting career, Ice Cube has also found much success as a film producer. He’s even had some success as a screenwriter, beginning with 1995’s “Friday,” which began a streak that has continued to this day, with the long-discussed “Last Friday” still up in the air.

“Are we already there?” was Ice Cube’s first film aimed at a family-friendly audience, and he returned for the sequel, Are We Done Yet? and the sitcom sequel in 2010. Ice Cube’s film career has only continued to grow and improve in the years since Are We There Yet? 21 Jump Street and its sequel 22 Jump Street provided Ice Cube with one of his most memorable characters. The “Ride Along” series, in which he appears opposite Kevin Hart, brought him two box office hits. A third Ride Along movie is in the works and Ice Cube has produced all three episodes. Another major producing success for Ice Cube was director F. Gary Gray’s “Straight Outta Compton,” which tells the story of the rise of the NWA. In the film, Ice Cube is played by his own son, O’Shea Jackson Jr.