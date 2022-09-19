What Parents Should Know Before Letting Their Teens Watch Barbarian

Attention parents – “Barbarian” is not your average light-hearted haunted festival. Its plot bases revolve around two terrifying themes – rape and incest – that require emotional maturity from the viewer. If you think your teenager can digest these difficult issues, they might enjoy the film. But here are some other things you may come across while watching.

There’s a lot of blue speech heard in “Barbarian” – including lots and lots of F-bombs – and the Lord’s name is used several times to no avail. There is brief nudity as The Mother – the main villain and the end product of generations of incestuous incest, abuse and rape – has evolved to do only one thing and that is nurture and raise children. This means you will be exposed to a bare chest. A character is also breastfed against their will. And while it might seem like a minor point, several on-screen characters drink alcohol.

The film is riddled with blood and gore, including graphic scenes depicting murder, not limited to but including a character who dies after repeatedly banging his head against a wall. Aside from the heavy rape and incest themes, a character also has to deal with allegations of sexual harassment.

“Barbarian” is definitely a movie worthy of its R rating from the MPAA. If your child is emotionally mature enough to process all of these things, then maybe they can see the film and experience their twisted take on rape culture and parenting. But if not, maybe a gentler horror film could be more of their pace.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, help is available to help. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact the RAINN National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).