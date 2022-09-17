What Parents Should Know Before Letting Their Kids Watch The Blacklist

In the show’s reviews on Common Sense Media, several parents praised “The Blacklist” in terms of its sheer entertainment value, and Chandler D. wrote, “Fantastic show that always keeps you interested and intrigued by what’s about to happen next.” But the user, often with other Common Sense Media users, warned parents that the James Spader thriller series was ultimately not intended for children.

For one thing, The Blacklist has a lot of gruesome content, even compared to other NBC dramas. One user, Juanpasillo, wrote, “There are also some scenes that are so violent and gory I can’t believe this is being shown on regular network programming.” Commenters also noted the sex scenes, though Chandler maintained that “nothing over the top ‘ was shown.

However, what seemed to really bother parents was the lack of a positive message for everyone watching. Reviewer greenacres45 wrote that the show’s ultimate stance “feels like salacious violence in a world of distrust and controlled by evil people and/or [sic] Cartels, run only by a ‘cunning’ murderous psychopath.” SeriousDad noted that there are “no positive messages at all” on the show. That doesn’t make The Blacklist a bad show — but maybe not one you’d want to see with your kids.