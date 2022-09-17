What Only Tolkien Fans Know About Elrond’s New Skill On The Rings Of Power

The Silmarillion explains that the dwarves received their language directly from their creator, Aulë. Aulë is one of the angelic Valar. He is unable to create sentient life, but he tries anyway. He makes several dwarfs before being captured by his own master, the creator god Ilúvatar. Ilúvatar forgives his servant for believing that he could give life, and then bestows consciousness on Aulë’s creations. In the process, Aulë teaches the dwarves a language he developed specifically for them, and they have used that language almost unchanged for thousands of years.

They are particularly careful of their names, and virtually no one outside of their own race knows what a dwarf’s name is in their own language. But in the Lord of the Rings book, Gandalf also says something that gives the impression that this secrecy could apply to their entire language. When the Fellowship of the Ring arrives outside of Moria, Gandalf tries to figure out the password. He’s very confident at first, telling the group that he thinks it should only take a few tries and “I won’t have to ask Gimli for words of the secret dwarven language, which they don’t teach anyone.”

This seems to strongly imply that the dwarves are unwilling to teach others their language, raising the question of how does Elrond know it? And why is Durin so nonchalant when it comes to saying words to him in his “secret dwarven tongue”?