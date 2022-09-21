What Only Hardcore Star Wars Fans Know About The Glowblue Noodles In Andor Episode 1

If your stomach is rumbling at the sight of this blue pasta dish Morlana One’s security guard nibbles on in Episode 1 of Andor, you’re in luck! As it turns out, you can quickly hop to the grocery store and recreate them at home. That’s because the recipe appears in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: The Official Black Spire Outpost Cookbook. The meal pictured is called “Gormaanda’s Glowblue Noodles,” and the recipe only takes about 20 minutes to prepare.

Examining the recipe, we can see that the dish’s distinctive blue color is due to an unusual ingredient: blue butterfly pea tea, a caffeine-free herbal tea that’s often drunk neat or used as a coloring, most commonly in cocktails and other beverages. The tea is boiled in the same pot as the rice noodles, giving them a light flavor and most importantly, that space blue color. Interestingly, butterfly pea tea turns purple when exposed to acid, meaning the light sky-blue color of the finished dish suggests glowblue pasta is not acidic.

Other than that, it’s a mostly regular pasta recipe that calls for things like garlic, butter, cream, and cherry tomatoes. For those tired of earth-bound pasta dishes, it’s an easy way to feel like you’re in a galaxy far, far away without leaving home. It could also be a great option for picky kids; What kid doesn’t like colorful food?

If you’re craving glowblue pasta but don’t want to wash it up, you’re out of luck. While the actual restaurants at Disneyland’s Galaxy’s Edge offer some delicious-looking menu items, this particular dish isn’t one of them as of this writing. But if you are looking for the culinary accompaniment for “Andor”, look no further.