What Kaley Cuoco Really Thought About Penny’s Wardrobe In Early Big Bang Theory Episodes

Initially, Kaley Cuoco didn’t mind wearing Penny’s often revealing attire during the show’s early seasons. “I was the cute girl next door to the nerds [who] was all about booty shorts and Juicy Couture zippers,” she told W Magazine. “I was hot when I was 21. I wanted to show that stuff.”

But as Kaley Cuoco got older, and so did Penny, wearing short shorts just didn’t feel right for the character. “All of a sudden it’s like, ‘Can I have a long sleeve shirt? How about loose pants? How about a pair of loafers?’” she shared.

However, Cuoco doesn’t feel the sexy attire detracted from her appearance, saying, “I don’t think it was hard to wear that stuff and be funny. I think I love to be funny no matter what.” The actor’s performances on The Flight Attendant and the animated series Harley Quinn proved that.