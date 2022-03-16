What Is The Status Of Kourtney Kardashian’s Fourth Pregnancy? Is Travis Barker Jr. On The Way?

If Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are expecting a child together, it’s time to address the elephant in the room. Both Kourtney and Travis haven’t verified the speculations that the 42-year-old Kardashian is expecting her fourth child yet.

Kourtney Kardashian’s Fourth pregnancy

What sparked these rumours? If Kourtney is indeed pregnant, the Kardashians have dropped a few hints. The hints around Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy with musician fiance Travis Barker are detailed further in the article.

In October of 2021, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged after dating for two years. It’s not unexpected that Kourtney and Travis are thinking about starting a family soon, given how quickly their love is progressing.

When a follower of Kourtney’s questioned if she was expecting a baby bell in one of her photos in which she was seen wearing a swimsuit, the rumours of her being pregnant with Travis Barker began to circulate shortly after the couple had been engaged.

Kourtney refused to answer the fans’ question about whether or not she was pregnant, but she didn’t say yes or no either way. Kourtney took part in the Dry January challenge in the beginning of 2022, which involves not drinking any alcohol at all for the whole month of January.

Kourtney may have taken part in the challenge despite the fact that she cannot drink alcohol because she is pregnant, given the rumours.

According to an Instagram news media account, Kourtney’s kid is now the size of an avocado because of a video she shared on Instagram showing her carrying an avocado purse. If Kourtney was seen holding her bell in the Hulu Kardashian series trailer, it suggests that she may be pregnant.

In the official trailer, Kourtney is shown saying, “I and Travis want a baby” in a doctor’s office. In a chat about her grandchildren with Ellen DeGeneres, Kriss Jenner was asked who she wanted to give her twelfth

grandchild, and when asked who she wanted to give it to, Kriss Jenner said she wanted Kendall. Afterwards, Ellen claimed to know who would come before Kendall. When asked if she was pregnant, Kriss Jenner simply said, “already pregnant.” It is clear that Kourtney and Travis Barker want a kid, but when it will arrive is a mystery to the public.