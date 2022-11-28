What Is The Song In Marshall’s Born To Hustle Commercial?

The Born to Hustle ad spectacularly exaggerates the commitment of the store’s shoppers to making sure the shelves are stocked with products customers love and finding the best deals so customers can find their favorite items at a great price received price. According to a study by The Association of Consumer Research, music in commercials can improve an ad’s impact on consumers, so it makes perfect sense that Jain’s song “Makeba” be featured in the Marshalls commercial (via Ispot.TV).

The song was released on November 6, 2015 as part of artist Jain’s debut studio album entitled Zanaka. “Makeba” reached the top ten on the French Singles Chart and a music video was released on November 30, 2016, which later received a nomination for Best Music Video from the Grammys (via Billboard). Its metrics are also pretty impressive as it has 150 million views and over 1 million likes. The song was also used in the Levi’s Circles commercial.

Jain’s “Makeba” was definitely a solid choice considering how well it was received by fans, and many would agree that it fits perfectly into Marshall’s Born to Hustle commercial.