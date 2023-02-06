What Is The Song In Hilton’s ‘For The Stay’ Commercial With Brandi Carlile?

In the Stay For Long commercial, as Brandi Carlile tells the story of the Hilton at the Grammys and records some iconic music moments, she will walk through the lobby before finishing preparations for her performance. But instead of taking the stage at the awards show, she enters the bedroom of her Hilton suite to sing to her daughters before bed. The song playing in the background is “Stay Gentle” which is taken from Carlile’s seventh studio album entitled “In These Silent Days”. The album won Best Americana Album at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Carlile had a big night at the Grammys, winning a total of three awards and delivering what he called an electrifying performance (via Grammys). Her daughters Evangeline and Elijah, who starred in the Grammy-related Hilton commercial, also made their presence known at music’s biggest night when they, along with Carlile’s wife Catherine, introduced the singer before she took the stage (via Entertainment tonight) .

The honoree is no stranger to making waves at the Grammys, having been the most-nominated woman at the 2019 showcase (via Billboard). Whether it was Brandi Carlile rocking the stage or Viola Davis winning the coveted EGOT honor, the night featured many memorable moments from a number of big names. Although they weren’t directly in the mix, the Hilton lived up to its reputation and was once again a part of music history.