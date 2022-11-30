What Is The Song At The End Of Willow Episode 1?

Contains spoilers for “Willow”

Willow has arrived on Disney+ — and it’s brought a killer soundtrack with it. A sequel to the 1988 film of the same name, the new series follows Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis, who had no hesitation in returning) as he helps a new generation of heroes save Prince Airk Tanthalos (Dempsey Byrk), his friend’s son , Madmartigan (ValKilmer). Among the companions are Princess Kit Tanthalos (Ruby Cruz), her fiancé, Prince Graydon Hastur (Tony Revolori), her protector and secret love Jade Claymore (Erin Kellyman), and Airk’s own true love, whom he simply calls Dove (Ellie Bamber) . At the end of the series premiere, it is revealed that Dove is actually Elora Danan, the child of prophecy who has been fiercely protective of Willow throughout the original film.

As Dove — or Elora — grapples with this realization, all she can muster is a stunned “What?” The episode ends on that cliffhanger, with a sharp, robust guitar chord that sends the audience into the credits. Even in its opening moments, the song, heard at the end of “Willow” Episode 1, captures a sense of excitement, dynamism, youth and danger that is sure to embellish the shocking revelation and overall tone of the series. With an adrenaline pumping guitar line and acrid vocalizations, the track makes a compelling case for pressing play on Episode 2.