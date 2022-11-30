What Is The Song At The End Of Willow Episode 1?
Contains spoilers for “Willow”
Willow has arrived on Disney+ — and it’s brought a killer soundtrack with it. A sequel to the 1988 film of the same name, the new series follows Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis, who had no hesitation in returning) as he helps a new generation of heroes save Prince Airk Tanthalos (Dempsey Byrk), his friend’s son , Madmartigan (ValKilmer). Among the companions are Princess Kit Tanthalos (Ruby Cruz), her fiancé, Prince Graydon Hastur (Tony Revolori), her protector and secret love Jade Claymore (Erin Kellyman), and Airk’s own true love, whom he simply calls Dove (Ellie Bamber) . At the end of the series premiere, it is revealed that Dove is actually Elora Danan, the child of prophecy who has been fiercely protective of Willow throughout the original film.
As Dove — or Elora — grapples with this realization, all she can muster is a stunned “What?” The episode ends on that cliffhanger, with a sharp, robust guitar chord that sends the audience into the credits. Even in its opening moments, the song, heard at the end of “Willow” Episode 1, captures a sense of excitement, dynamism, youth and danger that is sure to embellish the shocking revelation and overall tone of the series. With an adrenaline pumping guitar line and acrid vocalizations, the track makes a compelling case for pressing play on Episode 2.
BEGINNERS’ Guess Who’s Back and Night Panda round out Willow Episode 1
The song at the end of “Willow” Episode 1 is “Guess Who’s Back,” a collaborative single by Los Angeles-based alternative indie band BEGINNERS and record producer Dustin Atlas, known professionally as Night Panda. Both Atlas and lead singer/guitarist Samantha Barbera of BEGINNERS are credited in the credits of “Willow” as the song’s writers.
Guess Who’s Back isn’t the first BEGINNERS and Night Panda project to be featured in a Disney media piece. In 2021, her song “Start a Riot” was part of the soundtrack of the animated feature film Raya and the Last Dragon. The music of BEGINNERS and Night Panda is also frequently used in popular trailers. Recently, BEGINNERS’ (which they collaborated on with songwriter and DJ Freedo) single “Gimme Some” was used in a trailer for Amazon Prime’s original reality series “Tampa Baes.” Atlas’ work as Night Panda has been used in trailers for the Netflix show Elite and the streaming platform HBO Max. Another collaboration between BEGINNERS and Night Panda, Get Ready was used in a trailer for the video game Forza Horizon 5.