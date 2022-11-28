What is One Punch Man’s Garou’s hero name? Top 5 manga hints determine what it will be

Garou and wolf fan art. Photo credit: @wallpaperbat.com

For a while now, One Punch Man fans have been wondering what would become of Garou after his fight with Saitama. Would he be executed by Sweet Mask? Would he have a redemption arc? Would he somehow become a hero? These questions have finally been answered!

In One Punch Man Chapter 170, the cover shows a cool Garou and Bang sitting at a table together with matching sunglasses. Although they are not related, they look very much like “father and son” in this picture, which I think is meant to foreshadow Garou’s fate.

One punch man manga chapter 170 page. Photo credit: Viz Media

5. Hero Name “Unbiased Justice”, implied by Garou’s monologue

At the police station, Garou has quite the monologue about why he decided to become a human monster hero hunter because the world needs “absolutely unbiased evil”. Or at least he used to think so, before Saitama showed him that there is such a thing as “unbiased justice and true heroism”.

Garou thought that if heroes couldn’t save everyone, he just had to make everyone fear one person to create unity between them. Garou also points out that although humans do evil things, they are not always punished for it. Garou believes their current “peace” is “an imperfect sham peace.”

The present peace allows people to become complacent, and some people end up doing evil things, albeit to a lesser extent than monsters. Garou brings up Tareo, who was being bullied by human children and almost killed by the heroes, unaware that he was hiding in the shed.

I think Tareo was the starting point for Garou to eventually carry out his entire plan to become “absolutely evil”. Garou’s goal was to become an invincible monster that no hero could defeat. When Bang comes to pick up Garou from the police station, he has to say he regrets his actions and they leave.

We then find out that Garou has to apologize to all the victims of his hero hunt. But why does Bang Garou let himself be “reconciled” with the heroes? And although Garou puts up some resistance and says, “You’re not my father,” we all know that Garou has a soft spot for Silver Fang and will eventually do what his teacher tells him.

4. Hero name “Silver Fang”, implied by Bang’s fatherly words to Garou

We learn that Garou’s parents aren’t very involved in his life since they didn’t visit him in prison, and this is probably one of the reasons why he became such a rebel. Bang says, “All it takes for people to become parents is to have kids. But you can’t become a teacher without showing them the way.” Bang already plans to set Garou on the right path this time—toward heroism instead of villainy.

3. “God Slayer”, hinted at by Garou’s quest for the fist

Garou claims he reunited with Bang to remember his fist. Which fist does he mean? Well, towards the end of his monsterification process, the fist he learned was dubbed the “Monster Kalamity God Slayer Fist.” It is interesting to note that Garou called it a “god-killing” fist and ended up rejecting God’s power and siding with the heroes in the final battle.

2. “Garouman the Hero” hinted at by Tareo

Garou decides that Bang is the only one out there who makes a good sparring partner. When Garou asks about Tareo, we find out that he’s fine. Tareo plays with kids his own age, and while he gets stuck playing the “monster,” he turns things around by revealing that he’s actually “Garouman the Hero” in disguise!

Garou wants Bang to make sure he fights Bomb, Flashy Flash, Blast, and Saitama. His plan is to fight them all again in the same order to regain his fist.

At the Heroes’ Association, Sekingar and Sitch discuss how Silver Fang decided to retire but appointed a successor. Sitch obviously knows it’s Garou and trusts Bang to bring Garou to the side of the heroes.

Sitch addresses the prophecy left by Shibabawa before her death, which suggests that an encounter with “God” is imminent.

Garou admits to Bang that he has a crush on actress Kiiro, who plays Gao Ranger (Yellow Ranger) in a show that’s obviously a parody of the Power Rangers. Again, it’s interesting to note that Garou has a crush on a fictional heroine and not a villain.

1. “Wolf Man” or “White Wolf” implied by martial arts tournaments

But what will Garou’s hero name be? When Garou wormed his way into the martial arts tournament, he used the alias “Wolf Man,” so that’s a definite possibility. If he decides to use the name “White Wolf” it will resemble a Power Ranger name. Tareo pretending to be Garou and declaring that he is “Garouman the Hero” also makes this possible. And of course, it’s possible that he’ll just become the new Silver Fang.

Other possible hero names for Garou include Unbiased Justice, Absolute Justice, Absolute, Justice Punch, White Wolf, Real Hero, True Hero, Best Hero, God Slayer, Silver Claw, and Silver Wolf.

Which hero name should Garou choose?

One artist decided that Garou’s hero costume would resemble a kung fu outfit:

Fan art of Garou in a hero costume. Photo credit: @wattpad.com/Sayurisama12

I think it would make sense for Garou’s hero costume to be half white or all white since his “monster” outfit was all black.

What is the plot of One Punch Man?

The story revolves around a seemingly ordinary ex-employee named Saitama who has the rather unique hobby of being a hero. To fulfill his childhood dream of becoming a hero who can defeat enemies with a single punch, Saitama trains relentlessly for three years until his hair even falls out. During those mysterious three years, something happens during his training that gives Saitama incredible power.

Now Saitama is so powerful that he can defeat any enemy with just one hit. However, that left him with an unexpected dilemma. Now that the enemies he faces are no longer able to match his strength, he can no longer enjoy the thrill of battle and becomes very bored.

One day, Saitama’s boring, monotonous life begins to change when he unexpectedly encounters a 19-year-old cyborg named Genos while fighting a monster-like mosquito woman. Seeing Saitama’s incredible strength, Genos decides to become Saitama’s disciple to learn the secret behind his power.

Genos tracks Saitama to his house and then suggests that the two should join the Hero Association to become “certified” heroes, recognized for their positive contributions to society, rather than being viewed as vigilantes. After making it clear to Saitama that no one has ever heard of him, Genos decides to join the Hero Association so he can finally get recognition for his heroic deeds.

Saitama, along with his new sidekick Genos, embarks on a new journey as a member of the heroes’ association and encounters new quirky allies and powerful foes. Will he once again experience the thrill of excitement he felt earlier in battle?

