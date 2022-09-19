What Is Andor’s Disney+ Release Schedule?

Star Wars fans and newcomers alike can get their first look at Andor on September 21st. The special premiere will offer viewers not just one, but three episodes to explore, according to a release schedule released on Tuesday Twitter. September 28 also introduces a fourth episode, ending the month. While there’s no official information on running times, some unconfirmed leaks put the average between 40 and 50 minutes (via CBR). The first critical reactions to the debut episodes were overwhelmingly positive. His mature approach to the material and an unflinching connection to real-life issues are praised.

In October, the series is adding four more episodes to the service. If nothing changes, expect a new episode on October 5th, 12th, 19th and 26th. It all builds on the last four episodes, which debut on November 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd. The series finale – set on November 23 – is well-placed for US Thanksgiving travelers looking for a change of pace or fans settling down for holiday events. Viewers hoping to wrap up this season with all that’s done for Andor might be surprised to learn that Gilroy already has a second season planned. It was also confirmed by actor Stellan Skarsgård regarding his upcoming filming schedule.

“Andor,” a Disney+ Original Series, premieres on the service September 21 at 3:00 p.m. EST/12:00 p.m. PST.