What Harald Can Expect In The Upcoming Seasons: Leo Suter’s Viking Valhalla Drops Hints

The only thing the audience wants now that season one is finished is new seasons. All eyes are on the upcoming seasons, and many are also concerned about the Vikings’ long-term viability.

Fans of the Vikings television series now have even more reason to be excited as Netflix has announced that the show has been renewed and that filming on the second season is complete, with production on the third season set to begin soon.

No, I am eager to see more of Leif, Harald, and Harald in Season 2, and I am eager to see what the English Royals and Vikings will do in Season 3.

Leo Suter, who played Harald in Viking Valhall, gave a few pointers as to what will happen to the character in the upcoming seasons, when everyone was at their pinnacle of anticipation.

As Leo Suter recently explained in an interview, “the season ended in an interesting place and the characters are only getting the grip of the Viking world now,” the battle in the final episode of the first season is only a beginning of Viking and the English Royals, and we will be able to see more in the coming seasons.

“He’s lost everything,” Leo Suter stated of Harald. In his mind, everything was simple. In order to become the future King of Norway, he had to dance his way into the position. But he’ll be on the run after the show concludes.

They’re on their way out when he tells Freydis, “We have to get going.” To become a Viking, find out what it takes to do so.

“It won’t be as simple as he believes,” I said. A possible romance between Leo Suter and Freydis was also discussed by the actor, who described how their first season romance went from a casual hookup to something more serious.

This could suggest that we will see more of Harald and Freydis and their relationship developing in the upcoming season if he is talking about it.

People will naturally want to know what happened to Harald in real life, and Leo Suter has warned people not to put their faith in Wikipedia and noted that there are hundreds of documents written on Harald, making it difficult to determine what actually occurred.

As a result, Leo Suter is urging the audience to avoid looking up information about Harald online and instead enjoy the show. The second season of Viking Valhalla, which will consist of 24 episodes, is scheduled to premiere in early 2023.