What Happened With Samantha Russell? The Car Crash In Wichita, Kansas, Doctor Deliver Unborn Baby

Samantha Russell was a 22-year-old pregnant woman whose car was struck by an alleged robbery suspect using trucks on July 8 2021.

The suspect who was fleeing had crossed the red light in a reckless manner, and struck two vehicles.

Samantha was pregnant at 33 weeks at the time.

Who was Samantha Russell? What Happened On July 8?

Samantha Russell was a 22-year-old person who was well-motivated and kind. She had to deal an accident on the evening of July 8th 2021.

Samantha carried her 8-month old infant at the time of crash. She was unable to survive the crash and passed away within 2 hours in the hospital.

Baby miraculously survived crash. Samantha passed away after just 4 minutes after the birth of the baby boy.

Brandon Russell, her husband said she left her an “beautiful present of her life”.

In the words of Brandon, Samantha would have been a great mother, and she wasn’t worthy of such a tragic death, which Brandon wrote his heartbreaking post on Facebook.

Samantha was waiting at a stoplight about 5 in the evening when a man driving the back of a pickup truck smashed into her car, along with two other vehicles.

Samantha was taken to a nearby hospital , but unfortunately passed away within 2 hours.

Javan Ervin’s Link With The Death Of Samantha Russell

Javan Ervin was a suspect in a robbery and was on the run during the time the incident occurred.

Ervin ran into an intersection and crashed into Samantha’s vehicle.

Before the crash, a police investigation into an armed robbery that took place in a hotel arrested one suspect close to Maple Ridge and Ridge.

The second suspect is Ervin who fled the property in the White Dodge pickup.

Reports On The Crash

According to reports, Ervin’s northbound pickup was struck by the westbound Chevy Silverado.

This was followed by the detaching of the tires off the Dodge. The pickup, which was out of control was able to hit the Jeep Compass.

The Jeep was supposed to leave in the direction of Southbound Ridge towards eastbound Central.

The pickup then crashed into Samantha’s vehicle Mazda CX3 that was just in front of it. Jeep Compass.

For Samantha who was pregnant for 8 months at the time, she could not anticipate and react to the circumstance.

What Was The Verdict? The Cops Say?

The police reported that one officer tried to track down the vehicle, but the supervisor advised him to in the pursuit of one of the suspects.

Capt. Paul Duff said the officer was able to turn around and assist the first officer who had another suspect.

Javan was arrested for first-degree murder, battery aggravated and possession of a firearm for criminal purposes.

Kansas Department records show that the suspect Ervin has had a previous conviction for aggravated battery as well as four burglaries.

He’s been in the prison system since. His sentence was deemed to have ended on June 15 in 2021, and he was then released from the prison.

Fundraise

A number of fundraisers were linked with the tragic event which claimed the life of Samantha Russell. A GoFundMe account was created for the Russell family. It has raised over $110,000 so far.