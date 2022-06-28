What Happened To Tower Paddle Boards After Shark Tank?

Stephan Aarstol’s unfavorable pitch has led to great results. “Since the show, we’ve taken off like a rocket,” the Tower Paddle Boards founder told People, noting that he had made $35,000 in sales prior to the show. By 2018, that number had grown to $34 million. “‘Shark Tank’ threw down a hand and pulled me up. It was like standing on the shoulders of giants.”

Mark Cuban is equally excited about his investment. “He’s killing it,” Cuban told Howard Stern in 2013. “He’s growing so fast that I gave him extra money to fund his demands.” Cuban’s support has helped Tower Paddle Boards expand its inventory beyond the world of stand-up paddle boards. In addition to diversifying its board fleet, the brand has introduced accessories, apparel, surfboards, skateboards and electric bikes.

From what it sounds, Tower seems like a nice place to work too. In its 2016 manifesto, The Five-Hour Workday: Live Differently, Unlock Productivity, and Find Happiness, Aarstol touts the benefits of a shorter workday. “We’re a beach lifestyle company and we needed to do our brand more effectively,” he told Fox News Insider. “The meaning of life is not work.”