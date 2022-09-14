What Happened To Toph’s Parents After Avatar: The Last Airbender?

After their daughter was born blind, the Beinfongs tried to protect her from an outside world they feared would harm her. Thus, Toph grew up safe but guarded in the gilded cage of her parents’ opulent Earth Kingdom estate in Gaoling. By chance, Toph met a group of Badgermoles – the original earthbenders – who taught her how to use her natural gift of earthbenders.

Years later, Toph became a competitive tamer in Gaoling’s underground fighting ring, where she earned the nickname “The Blind Bandit”. Here she meets Aang and his friends, whom she eventually joins in teaching the would-be Avatar the art of earthbending. In order to save the world, Toph effectively fled her confining life and was briefly pursued by her parents’ hired mercenaries before losing contact with them entirely. Only after the end of the war did Toph learn of her family’s fate.