What Happened To Eco Flower After Shark Tank?

After appearing in Shark Tank, Meagan Bowman told Deseret News that after the episode aired, her sales increased and the “growth created more jobs and more opportunities. It’s given me a financial boost so I can start more companies, which is something I’ve always wanted.” But behind the scenes there was much more turmoil. According to a post authored by Bowman, the investors, JW Capital, were the controlling shareholders and they were urging them to hiring a CEO, which she saw as a big mistake and the beginning of the end of Eco Flower.After an incident involving drugs and an employee, she left.

Bowman started another business called Sola Wood Flowers shortly after she left, and in 2020 she said the business was thriving. Eco Flower, on the other hand, had many problems. After Bowman left, the company had trouble filling orders. Dissatisfied customers began posting negative comments on Yelp and the BBB, and even set up a private Facebook page to share complaints. Just over a year after Bowman left the company, Eco Flower closed its doors permanently in April 2018.