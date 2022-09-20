What Happened To Charlie Hunnam After Sons Of Anarchy?

After spending seven seasons as the lead in a television series, Charlie Hunnam focused on movies in the years following the conclusion of Sons of Anarchy. First, in 2015, a year after the series ended, Hunnam starred alongside Mia Wasikowska, Tom Hiddleston and Jessica Chastain in Guillermo del Toro’s gothic romance Crimson Peak.

Hunnam next played real-life British explorer Percy Fawcett in the 2016 biographical drama The Lost City of Z before landing the prominent role of King Arthur in 2017’s King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. That same year, he played a real-life character, French convict (and fugitive) Henri Charrière, in Papillon. His subsequent films have included 2018’s “A Million Little Pieces,” 2019’s “The Gentlemen,” and 2021’s “Last Looks” (via IMDb).

After a string of films, Hunnam’s next project is the upcoming drama-thriller TV series Shantaram on Apple TV+. Hunnam will play a fugitive named Lin Ford who, after recently escaping a maximum-security Australian prison, flies to ’80s Bombay to reinvent himself and avoid a return to prison (via Deadline).