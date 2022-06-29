What Bob’s Burgers Fans Noticed About The First Few Seasons

In many cases, shows tend to get away with more the longer they air. Once they have a reputation under their belt, they have more leeway to get away with riskier jokes. The old “South Park” seems almost quaint compared to what the show gets away with now.

However, according to some fans, “Bob’s Burgers” went in the opposite direction. In a Reddit thread, viewers describe various jokes told in the first few episodes that are far more lewd than what the show usually handles these days. Some of the jokes you’ll find in the thread include several from the pilot episode in which the Belchers are accused of being cannibals. In fact, Tina’s first line of this episode is “My crotch itches,” which you probably wouldn’t hear from her mouth again. Redditor u/Animated_Astronaut sums up a lot of people’s feelings: “I kind of miss the sharpness of previous seasons.

There is no definitive answer as to why this is the case. One possible explanation is that the show’s creator, Loren Bouchard, wanted to make a show more appropriate for all viewers. He has two children of his own with wife Holly Kretschmar (via The New York Times), so he may have wanted the show to reflect his changing values. That’s just speculation, though, and judging by the way the show has aired for 12 seasons, it’s clearly doing something right.