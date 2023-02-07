We’ve Actually Seen Chloe Marlene Actor Tania Raymonde In The NCIS Universe Before

Tania Raymonde is expected to have a recurring role on NCIS in the future. Additionally, her new character will undoubtedly overshadow her previous one, as this time she’s on the crime-fighting side. But who did she play before? Per IMDb, the actress portrayed Anna Real in the Season 2 episode “An Eye for an Eye.” It’s currently unknown if it was intended to bring her in for eye-related episodes.

Eye For An Eye follows the agents as they unravel a mystery involving a mysterious box containing the eponymous body parts. Meanwhile, Raymonde’s character also gets some action as the team must rescue her from a deranged gunman who has her locked in a dark room.

It remains to be seen if Raymonde’s new character will find himself in similar trouble. Nonetheless, Chloe Marlene at least has the power to bring down the villains, and her acting skills make her the perfect candidate for undercover jobs.