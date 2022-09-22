We’ve Actually Seen Chief O’Neal On Chicago PD Before

Michael Gaston has appeared on Chicago PD before and don’t be surprised if you don’t recognize him. His last appearance was way back in Season 2 Episode 6 where he appeared in Prison Ball. Gaston played Parish, a senior prison guard who guides an undercover Antonio Dawson (Jon Seda) through the prison. At first glance, Parish might seem like a dirty warden, but he’s actually good at his job. Thinking that Dawson, surnamed Herrera, is sneaky and helping inmates, he fires him on the spot. After coming out as UC, Parish helps out, leading to the arrest of the killer of a 10-year-old.

Gaston looks very different from Season 2, where he didn’t sport his now signature mustache. We’re expecting to see a lot more of the Chief in Season 10 of Chicago PD, and he looks like he’s avoiding Voight.