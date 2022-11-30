Westalis Vs. Ostania! Release Date & Plot Details

It looks like fans are being fooled by the illusion of a new chapter. Instead, they got a one-page outing with only a single plot device. So far in the story, all the children are still stuck on a bus with the terrorists. And along with them are a couple of bombs. Therefore, this can be the peak of danger where they can be located. But the use of the police car has brought them relief. The next chapter is taking a short break before being released. So here is everything you need to know about Spy X Family Chapter 72 new chapter.

There will be a lot of action in the following storyline. Loid will beat up the men who molested the children and his daughter. It will be interesting to see how well this investigation will open up when these men are caught.

Spy X Family Chapter 72: What Will Happen Next?

The title and plot details of the new chapter have yet to be made public. And the chapter released this week didn’t bring any developments to the plot. Well, the first scene we will see in the new outing is where Loid will appear as a hero. Not only his daughter, but he’s here to save the rest of the students. In the midst of the jubilation, the terrorists will be frustrated because of this.

In the second half, fans will see the terrorist get beat up by the cops. Also, Bond will come with them to find the rest of the hidden bombs. The attack on children is certainly something that can start a war between two of the most powerful nations.

Summary of the previous chapter!

Chapter 71.1 of Spy X Family did not advance the existing story. But the chapter certainly heralds the coming war between Westalis and Ostania. So the chapter before that showed that the school authorities were concerned about the kidnapping. The title of the chapter was “Mission 71”. They received information that members of the Red Circus were behind the attack. On the bus, Damian wanted to become a hero and save Anya.

So he asked the terrorists to put the bomb around his neck. But instead of taking it off her neck, they hung another around her neck. Everyone was afraid that something life-threatening would happen here. Finally, the chapter ended with the arrival of the police. And chances are Loid gets his hero entry here.

The last chapter has already set the course for a war that should start between Westalis and Ostania. So now it’s time to win back the lost war. The final release date for Spy X Family Chapter 72 is December 12, 2022. Fans can get all the chapters of the manga only on the official sites of Viz Media, Shonen and MangaPlus. So keep an eye on The Anime Daily for all the updates right here.