Wes Bentley Has An Understandable Reason For Being Behind On The Yellowstone Spin-Offs

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about Taylor Sheridan’s ever-expanding universe of land deals and secret branding initiations, Wes Bentley revealed that he falls short of his “Yellowstone” co-stars when it comes to the required reading. “I’m almost done with ‘1883.’ I was behind everyone on ‘Yellowstone’ because I don’t like it affecting my work and besides, it’s hard to break away from Jamie,” Bentley admitted. “I’m lagging behind with the optics. But 1883 is what I love and watch.”

Regarding the sequel series, set between the early era and the present of the Dutton family, Bentley revealed how she might connect to his character on a different level. “I can’t wait to see ‘1923’ because I think Jamie would know the lineage pretty well, so it’s nice to be able to get that information in this way,” he explained. “It’s even better than hearing it – seeing it is very special.”

We can only hope he gets that done relatively soon, as Sheridan has even more plans for his fictional family drama with another spin-off, 6666. This series will focus on the real ranch Jimmy (Jefferson White) wanted to return to in Season 4 of “Yellowstone” and will be set in the present day. The timing also opens up a chance for “Yellowstone” characters, including Jamie Dutton, to cross over. Hey, you never know when you might need a lawyer.