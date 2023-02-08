Wendy Was Originally Supposed To Die During Sons Of Anarchy’s Pilot Episode

In a Reddit AMA thread, Drea de Matteo revealed a surprising fact about her Sons of Anarchy character: In the original pilot, Wendy didn’t survive her overdose. She said, “That was supposed to be the end of the character, it was just supposed to be a cameo.” But de Matteo, a true fan of what Kurt Sutter created, didn’t want this to be the end. After appearing in a few early episodes before briefly leaving to film Desperate Housewives, she returned as a series regular in Sons of Anarchy.

At first, Sutter wasn’t sure what kind of plot to give her. Finally, a way of salvation seemed appropriate. In addition to getting clean, Wendy survives Gemma, Tara, and others who once doubted and judged her. de Matteo said: “[S]he was the only character put into rehab, people HATED her for being a drug addict, but she was the only one working on her mental wellbeing and learning about her self worth…”

Sutter shared the same sentiment on his series WTF Sutter. In fact, he compared Wendy’s sobriety journey to that of Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli), de Matteo’s love interest on The Sopranos. He said, “It’s always interesting to mix that into this kind of outlaw culture … how do you play the concept of spirituality and honesty and recovery in a setting that’s just not meant to contain it?”

If Sutter had simply killed Wendy in the pilot, such big questions might not have been addressed in Sons of Anarchy. If he forced Wendy to relapse like Christopher, her bittersweet end — sole custody of Abel — probably wouldn’t come to fruition.