Welcome To Raccoon City Reminds Fans To Be Careful What They Wish For

The 2021 film Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, directed by Johannes Roberts, gave fans plenty to cheer for with its promise to bring the first two games in the Resident Evil franchise to film form. In an interview with SYFY Wire, Roberts expressed the fan reaction he was hoping for when he said, “I really want people to sit there and enjoy being scared and having fun… this really loving adaptation of a game.” . And yes, just have a great time. I hope. I really hope they do. However, many fans of the franchise had a different reaction.

Redditor u/RuggedTheDragon started a thread about Welcome to Raccoon City with a post criticizing the film for everything from poor pacing to the unforgivable sin of lousy zombies. In a reply, u/Wolfred240 said “Welcome to Raccoon City” is so bad that they prefer the previous franchise films, mostly written and directed by Paul WS Anderson. They wrote: “If given a choice between 2 RE films between Anderson and [‘Welcome to Raccoon City’]I would choose Paul’s films as we already know that the film series will not live up to the lore while the WRC CLAIMS to accurately portray the franchise…”

Meanwhile, u/cvele89 criticized what they saw as lazy fanservice. “We’re not watching a scene-by-scene copy of the game in a movie,” they argued, “we’re just looking for something that looks familiar and still looks composed in a way that a casual movie viewer can understand.”

We look forward to hearing what these fans have to say about the Netflix live-action series Resident Evil, releasing on July 14, 2022.