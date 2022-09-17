Welcome To Demon-School Iruma-Kun Season 3 Episode 1 Confirms October ’22 Release! More To Know

Welcome to Demon School Iruma-kun Season 3 Episode 1 won’t take long to hit screens now. The news broke screens this week and fans are excited for the latest season. The good news is that there are no changes with the early release of the season. Apart from that, more recent cast updates have also been released. So when is season three coming out? Will there be a delay? You don’t have to worry because we’ve got you covered. So, here’s everything you need to know about it.

In the upcoming storyline of the season, fans will be able to see characters Azu and Clara taking the spotlight on stage. However, Iruma will be given the time to hone the skills he acquired last season. It will be interesting to see what develops next season.

Welcome to Demon-School Iruma-kun Season 3 Episode 1: Official Announcement!

The announcement comes from the anime’s official social media platforms and website, stating that there would be no changes to the anime’s release date. The news mainly revolved around the addition of a new cast member to the roster. This includes Kentaro Kumagai and Shou Nogami as new characters in Season 3. Otherwise, there is no other information about the third appearance. You can check out the latest trailer from the public domain right here:

Plot Details!

So far the internet is only filled with the information of the plot details from the manga that will follow the second season. So by the end of the sequel, we were left with a lot of plot holes. The story now follows from the 11th volume of the manga. Welcome to Demon School Iruma-kun Season 3 Episode 1 begins with Chapter 95 which deals with new classes and new masters. Makoto Moriwaki, the show’s director, talks about the events that will take place in the new season.

So Season 3 continues the introduction and arrival of the new rivals for the class. As students move into a new session, they will find that they have entered a whole new world of demon magic. Azu and Clara are considered the main attractions of this season.

The final release date for the season was revealed in a statement that came out a month ago. And the release date hasn’t changed yet. So fans can rest assured that Welcome To Demon-School Iruma-kun Season 3 Episode 1 will be released on that day. Therefore, the final release date of the debut episode is October 8, 2022. Fans can expect to see all episodes of the anime on Crunchyroll’s official website. So keep an eye on The Anime Daily for all the updates right here.